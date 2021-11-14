RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Blame your Economics teacher if you don’t understand ‘digitised economy’ – Bawumia

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has fired back at persons criticising the government’s efforts to institute a digitalised economy.

Blame your Economics teacher if you don’t understand ‘digitised economy’ – Bawumia
Blame your Economics teacher if you don’t understand ‘digitised economy’ – Bawumia

According to him, the term ‘digitised economy’ is self-explanatory for anyone who has read Economics in school.

Recommended articles

In what appeared like a swipe at his critics, he urged those to do not understand the term to blame their Sixth Form Economics teachers.

Dr. Bawumia said this during an address at the 76th graduation ceremony of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon, on Saturday.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

“Ladies and gentleman, the digitised economy is a massive economy,” the Vice President said, as quoted by 3news.

“That should be obvious to anybody who has done Sixth Form Economics and they should understand.”

“But if you don’t understand that it is a massive economy, then you shouldn’t blame me. You should blame your Sixth Form Economics teacher.”

Recently, Dr. Bawumia and the NPP administration were criticised by John Mahama, who accused the government of running the economy into a ditch.

Vice President Dr.Bawumia
Vice President Dr.Bawumia Pulse Ghana

The former President said beyond all the economic jargons being thrown around, the ordinary Ghanaian continues to suffer.

“Beyond these spirited linguistic acrobatics, the plain truth, which we all see and feel, is that the Ghanaian economy is in deep crisis,” Mahama said during his recent tour of the country.

“At the micro level, we feel the heavy impact of a troubled economy when we go to the market and find prices of basic items rising with alarming rapidity.”

However, Bawumia defended the gains chalked by the Akufo-Addo government, insisting putting in place a digital structure has helped to tackle corruption in several public offices, while citing the Passport Office as an example.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong walks majestically to receive 3G award despite alleged stroke (video)

Kennedy Agyapong walks majestically to receive 3G award despite alleged stroke (video)

KNUST lecturer and husband of Rhodaline charged for being behind kidnap

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

Court remands 5 Konongo Odumase High School students for allegedly killing their colleague

Prime suspect in the case

Ghanaians applaud John Dumelo for turning ginger from his farm into ginger paste (photos)

Ghanaians applaud John Dumelo for turning ginger from his farm into ginger paste (photos)