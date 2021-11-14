Blame your Economics teacher if you don’t understand ‘digitised economy’ – Bawumia

In what appeared like a swipe at his critics, he urged those to do not understand the term to blame their Sixth Form Economics teachers.

Dr. Bawumia said this during an address at the 76th graduation ceremony of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon, on Saturday.

“Ladies and gentleman, the digitised economy is a massive economy,” the Vice President said, as quoted by 3news.

“That should be obvious to anybody who has done Sixth Form Economics and they should understand.”

“But if you don’t understand that it is a massive economy, then you shouldn’t blame me. You should blame your Sixth Form Economics teacher.”

Recently, Dr. Bawumia and the NPP administration were criticised by John Mahama, who accused the government of running the economy into a ditch.

The former President said beyond all the economic jargons being thrown around, the ordinary Ghanaian continues to suffer.

“Beyond these spirited linguistic acrobatics, the plain truth, which we all see and feel, is that the Ghanaian economy is in deep crisis,” Mahama said during his recent tour of the country.

“At the micro level, we feel the heavy impact of a troubled economy when we go to the market and find prices of basic items rising with alarming rapidity.”