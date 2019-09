The two suspects were arrested by a joint police and military team under the supervision of the BNI, after storming the Citadel Hospital located at Alajo, Accra.

Dr Pam and his accomplices had been on the radar of the security agencies for 15 months before their arrest on Friday.

During the raid, Pulse.com.gh understands the BNI uncovered 15 manufactured assault rifles and a stockpile of explosives at a backroom inside the hospital.

The BNI is yet to officially comment on the arrest.