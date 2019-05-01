The ABC News newspaper reports that the worrying trend includes other Africa emigrants mainly from Nigeria.

The criminal act, the newspaper noted, is perpetrated by a syndicate luring victims under the pretext of securing travel documents and employment in the Middle East.

The victims are then murdered, upon arrival at their destinations, and their body parts, sold on the black market for between US$119,000 and US$262,000.

The syndicate usually focuses on harvesting human organs such as kidneys, hearts and livers.

Kidneys on the black market currently go for about US$ 260,000 while human hearts are sold for nearly US$120,000. Livers on the other hand go for the price of US$ 157,000.

The growing phenomenon may be attributed to, among others, the high levels of unemployment in some of these African countries, ABC News reported, quoting from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) report dated April 7, 2019.

Nigeria has been put on high alert over the rather disturbing situation with other countries such as Ghana, also urged to take pragmatic steps to curb the menace in view of recent incidents of travel and recruitment agencies luring Ghanaians into the Middle East with the promise of securing jobs upon arrival, the report added.