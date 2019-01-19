"On my own behalf and on behalf of the Royal Abudu Family of Dagbon, I wish to congratulate my grandfather, Naa Alhaji Abukari Mahama following his selection by the kingmakers of Dagbon as the new Ya Naa," the Bolin Lana, who also submitted his name for the Naa-Yaa position, said in a statement.

He continued: "I wish to indicate my unflinching support and loyalty to the new Ya-Naa and to assure him that, so long as he leads us, when he looks back, he will see me.

"In accordance with the best traditions of Dagbon, I have already sent a high powered delegation from the Abudu Royal family led by the Regent of Tolon, Major Sulemana Abukari, Regent of Diare and Mba Dugu Iddrisu Iddi to formally congratulate the new Ya Naa.

"It is our prayer that the Almighty Allah will grant him the wisdom to lead and unite Dagbon as we enter into a new dawn of reconciliation, friendship, brotherliness and unity."

Naa Alhaji Abukari Mahama, until his selected as the new Yaa-Naa by the custodians of Dagbon tradition, was the Savelugu Chief.

He is also the head of the Andani Royal Family.

The selection of the new Yaa-Naa follows the completion of the funerals of Yaa-Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV and Naa-Yaa Yakubu Andani II.

Abubakari Mahama was contesting with three others including the regent of Dagbon, Kampakoya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani, Bolin Lana Mahamadu Abdulai, and Tampion Lana.

His selection was in line with the customs and traditions with respect to the succession to the kingship of Dagbon.

The decision of the Traditional Selection Committee is also in line with the Dagbon constitution of 1930 and the Supreme Court decision of December 1986.

The Supreme Court in 1986 ordered that only occupants of skins of Mion, Karaga and Savelugu are eligible to contest for the Kingship of Dagbon.