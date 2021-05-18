Bono Region: Final year SHS student commits suicide in school's dining hall

The 16-year-old was reportedly found dead and hanging in the dining hall by some of her colleagues on Monday, May 17, 2021.

The sad incident is said to have happened at around 9:45pm when evening preps were supposed to be over.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Sunyani Municipal Police has launched an investigation in a bid to ascertain the reason behind the reported suicide.

The body of the deceased has also since been deposited at the morgue of the Sunyani regional hospital for autopsy.

This comes after the headmaster of the Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Junior High School (JHS) in Techiman in the Bono East Region also allegedly committed suicide last month.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the lifeless body of, Paul Dwamena, 45, was found hanging on a tree at his residence.

“Preliminary investigations conducted indicate that the deceased closed from work at 3:00 pm,” the Techiman District Police Crime Officer, ASP William Abayateye said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“We found out that his wife, who is also a teacher was waiting for him to come around so they leave together. Upon waiting for some time, the wife decided to go home and prepare dinner.”

“While preparing dinner, the wife asked their 11-year-old son to dump some refuse outside. The boy got to the refuse dump, only to find his father hanging on a mango tree. He raised an alarm which drew people to the scene.”

ASP Abayateye said the Police has launched an investigation in a bid to unearth what exactly led to the headmaster’s death.