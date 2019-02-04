He said the conduct of the minister in the infamous shooting at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election has put a dent on the credibility of the president as a human rights activist.

“We are in a democratic dispensation and the National Security and the Military are all subject to democratic control. The minister’s actions and inactions are bringing embarrassment to the President is an apostle of rule of law", he said.

Last week, some masked men reportedly from National Security shot and assaulted some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon.

The incident left seven people severely wounded and a boycott of the elections by the NDC.

Bryan Acheampong admitted that was behind the masked men who were deployed to Ayawaso during the Thursday by-election are his men and that they were there on a tip-off.

Justice Whittal also said, "The IGP and his command have no idea who those masked young men were and so there is a need for investigations. The masked men should be punished according to the rule of law".

He contended that the deployment of masked security men by the national security marred Ghana’s respected human rights and rule of law credentials.