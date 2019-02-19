At a press soiree in Bolgatanga to make her 100 days in office, the Minister told residents in the region that government has finally secured funding for the construction of the dam.

She said: “The Pwalugu dam is supposed to be a multipurpose dam”, adding that Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in charge of the project.

“Cabinet has approved that we have the Pwalugu dam and as I speak with you, we have a lot of interest groups including the African Development Bank and the vice-president and president are so committed to it", she added.

"If there is any project that is so sure to happen, sooner before the end of the year we will cut the sod to start work", Abayage also said.

The dam, when constructed, will mitigate the perennial flooding in the area caused by the annual spillage of excess water from the Bagre Dam in neighbouring Burkina Faso.