Video: Caleb Kudah narrates how Nat’l security operatives led by Lt. Col. Agyeman assaulted him

“They pushed me and I sat on the chair,” he told Citi TV, adding: “They slapped me from the back”.

“I was trying to appeal to them that they had beaten me enough but they were just slapping me from the back,” he narrated.

According to him, “I’ll be talking to another one and someone will just come and slap me from the back.”

Lt. Col. Agyeman, Caleb noted, kicked him in the groin.