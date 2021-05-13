RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Video: Caleb Kudah narrates how Nat’l security operatives led by Lt. Col. Agyeman assaulted him

Pulse News

Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah has said he was slapped repeatedly by the national security operatives who arrested him on Tuesday, May 11,2021 at the premises of the Ministry of National Security for secretly recording some alleged abandoned cars within the MASLOC yard.

Narrating his ordeal, the journalist said the assault on him was led by Director of Operations at the National Security, Lt. Col. Agyeman.

“They pushed me and I sat on the chair,” he told Citi TV, adding: “They slapped me from the back”.

“I was trying to appeal to them that they had beaten me enough but they were just slapping me from the back,” he narrated.

According to him, “I’ll be talking to another one and someone will just come and slap me from the back.”

Lt. Col. Agyeman, Caleb noted, kicked him in the groin.

