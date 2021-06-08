Cancel Free SHS policy because it's not sustainable — KOD

"We [Government] need to continue with the Free SHS, we need to continue the road construction. We need to continue with the Ghana CARES, we need to continue with the infrastructure the people want to have. So in this situation, what do you do? We try as much as possible to borrow amounts of money that will serve our interest," Abena Osei Asare stated.

KOD in a Facebook post said the government should rather empower parents so they can be responsible for their children.

He stated that with Ghana's financial standing, it will be difficult to hold onto the programme.

He said "Very worrying! I believe every child deserves to be educated, but I'm not a supporter of free SHS based on the financial strength of our country. Parents have a responsibility towards their children and if the government wants to support them, they should create an environment for parents to earn more to take care of their wards."