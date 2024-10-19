Candlelight vigil held for girls killed in East Legon car crash

Both girls, who attended Cornerstone International Academy, lost their lives in an accident caused when 16-year-old Elrad Salifu Amoako, son of Bishop Salifu Amoako, lost control of a Jaguar SUV (GN 7801-20) and collided with a 4×4 Acura (GR 2542-23) driven by Joseph Ackah. The collision caused both vehicles to catch fire, tragically resulting in the occupants of the Acura being burned beyond recognition.

Following the accident, Elrad's parents, Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, were arrested by police on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, but were later released on bail.

Bishop Amoako issues an apology

Bishop Salifu Amoako then issued an apology through a video to the family members of the late Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh. Salifu Amoako whose son lost control of a Jaguar SUV which resulted in the accident expressed profound sorrow, stating that he has had a very hard time after the incident. He further urged Ghanaians to plead with the family members of the young girls on his behalf.

"I am devastated and no amount of words can reverse this tragic and horrible incident, I have cried so much... But all that I'm asking is that may God console your families, may God give you strength to heal in these trying moments," he said on Friday, October 18.

“I am pleading with all Ghanaians to plead with the families on my behalf," he added.

