Salifu Amoako in tears as he apologise over son's accident that killed 2 girls

Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding Pulse Ghana

“I am devastated, and no amount of words can reverse this tragic and horrible incident, but all that I’m asking is may God console you and your families. May God give you strength to heal in these trying moments,” he pleaded. “I am pleading with all Ghanaians to remember the bereaved families in their prayers.”

“These are trying moments for me and the families,” he added.

Background

The police, in a statement, confirmed the arrests of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, on Tuesday, October 15.

The charges relate to the actions of their son, Elrad, who, while driving a Jaguar SUV (GN 7801-20), collided with a 4×4 Acura vehicle (GR 2542-23) driven by Joseph Ackah. The crash resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left others critically injured.

The tragic incident has garnered widespread attention and discussion, with the court proceedings drawing significant public interest. The police have assured the public of a thorough investigation as the legal process unfolds.

However, Bishop Salifu Amoako, his wife Mouha Amoako, and a sales assistant, Linda Bonsu Prempeh, have been granted bail following their arrests in connection with the East Legon accident on Saturday, 12 October 2024.

The Accra Circuit Court granted them GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties each.

Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident Pulse Ghana

The three have been charged with “permitting an unlicensed person to drive” and pleaded not guilty during their court appearance on 16 October.

