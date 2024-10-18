ADVERTISEMENT
Salifu Amoako in tears as he apologise over son's accident that killed 2 girls

Dorcas Agambila

The Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, has issued an apology to the families of two young girls who tragically died in a car accident involving his son, Elrad Salifu Amoako.

Prophet Elijah Salifu Amoako Apologizes To Families Of Accident Victims
The bishop was seen on his knees, asking for forgiveness from the bereaved families.

Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding
“I am devastated, and no amount of words can reverse this tragic and horrible incident, but all that I’m asking is may God console you and your families. May God give you strength to heal in these trying moments,” he pleaded. “I am pleading with all Ghanaians to remember the bereaved families in their prayers.”

“These are trying moments for me and the families,” he added.

The police, in a statement, confirmed the arrests of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, on Tuesday, October 15.

The charges relate to the actions of their son, Elrad, who, while driving a Jaguar SUV (GN 7801-20), collided with a 4×4 Acura vehicle (GR 2542-23) driven by Joseph Ackah. The crash resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left others critically injured.

The tragic incident has garnered widespread attention and discussion, with the court proceedings drawing significant public interest. The police have assured the public of a thorough investigation as the legal process unfolds.

However, Bishop Salifu Amoako, his wife Mouha Amoako, and a sales assistant, Linda Bonsu Prempeh, have been granted bail following their arrests in connection with the East Legon accident on Saturday, 12 October 2024.

The Accra Circuit Court granted them GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties each.

Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident
The three have been charged with “permitting an unlicensed person to drive” and pleaded not guilty during their court appearance on 16 October.

The police confirmed their arrest in relation to the crash that claimed the lives of two young girls.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

