Catalog of achievements speaks for Itself, I've not betrayed Ghanaians - Akufo-Addo

Addressing a gathering of the Diplomatic Corps in Peduase, President Akufo-Addo took the opportunity to address criticisms and affirm his dedication to advancing the interests of Ghanaians.

He asserted that records of his achievements abound, and he remains steadfast in his commitment to the progress and prosperity of the nation.

“Whether it is in the management of the national economy, in education, healthcare, roads development, railways development, digitalization, infrastructural development in general, agricultural and industrial transformation, the fight against corruption, the battle against environmental degradation, the response of the Convid-19 pandemic, the record is there for all to see.

“I can say in all good conscience that I have not betrayed the mandate that the good people of Ghana conferred on me.”