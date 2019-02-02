READ MORE: NPP slams Mahama's threat to unleash violence in 2020 polls

Condemning the incident, the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) said of particular concern to it was the "reported use of vigilante groups to disturb the peace and quiet of the by-election" in which the governing New Patriotic Party candidate, Lydia Seyram Alhassan won.

"The GCBC would like to state that ; these incidents do not only pose a serious threat to our democracy but certainly draw back the progress and successes of our democratic gains.

"In addition, such manifestation of lawlessness and insecurity do not augur well for us as a nation as we prepare for the 2020 general elections," the GCBC said in a statement.

The Bishops also called on the Ghana Police Service and other relevant security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.