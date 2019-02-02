In a statement signed by its General Secretary John Boadu, the NPP said said it will not compete with the NDC in unleashing violence on Ghanaians.

The party noted that citizens have right to defend themselves, warning that the security agencies are poised to deal with trouble makers.

“The NPP, in the light of this, condemns unreservedly, the comments of former President John Dramani Mahama, who is threatening to unleash mayhem in the country in election 2020.

"The former president clearly admitted the violent nature of his party and emphatically stated that ‘when it comes to unleashing violence, no one can beat the NDC in unleashing violence,'" the statement said.

It continued: “We wish to tell the former president that the NPP is not, will not, and cannot compete with his NDC in unleashing violence on the Ghanaian people.

"Of course, unlike them, we, in the NPP, do not have a revolutionary root, as he stated. We, however, wish to remind the former president and his NDC that citizens reserve the right to defend themselves even as the security agencies are always poised to deal with trouble causers in accordance with law,” he added.

The NPP's statement comes at the back of former President John Mahama who said no political party in the country can unleash violence like the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Mahama, the NDC will match the NPP boot-for-boot in the 2020 elections if the government attempt to intimidate and harass NDC supporters.

The warning comes on the heels of a shooting incident at the at Bawaleshie JHS polling station in the course of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by-election on Thursday, 31 January 2019.

The NDC accused the government of being behind the attack as some well-built men believe to be officers from the national security fired in the air and injured six persons in the process.