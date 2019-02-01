Former president John Dramani Mahama has warned that National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be forced to return the fire if the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not desist from attacking its members.

Speaking to some NDC supporters and delegates in the Adaklu Constituency, Mahama said the violent incident that transpired during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election is synonymous with the NPP.

He warned that they will match the NPP boot for boot should the ruling party continue to use vigilante groups to intimidate NDC members.

“In 2020, we are not going to try and see. NPP is taking this power as a matter of life and death. They’ve said it already; they said all die to die and they are acting out and living the reality of all the all die be die,” he said.

“I’m sure that this evening when you turn on your televisions you’ll see what happened at Ayawaso West. And so we are not going to joke in 2020 and I’m sounding a warning to the NPP – we are going to match them boot for boot.”

At least seven persons were reported injured following a shooting incident at the La-Bawaleshie Presby JHS polling station.

This was after some macho men, dressed in NSC-branded t-shirts, allegedly attacked voters and fired gunshots at the polling station.

The NDC condemned the violent incident and subsequently pulled out of the by-election, saying “this by-election should not take a single life and a single drop of blood.”

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has vowed that the party will respond to the violent incident at the appropriate time.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, he urged angry supporters who converged at the party’s headquarters to remain calm, insisting the NDC are not cowards.

“We are not cowards; we are not cowards at all and we will respond appropriately,” Ofosu Ampofo said, adding that the party hierarchy will deal with the issue.

Watch the full video of Mahama's warning to the NPP below: