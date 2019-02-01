He said the NPP "would never dream of competing with any other political party in unleashing violence" on the ordinary Ghanaian.

His comments come at the back of former President John Mahama who said no political party in the country can unleash violence like the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Mahama, the NDC will match the NPP boot-for-boot in the 2020 elections if the government attempt to intimidate and harass NDC supporters.

The warning comes on the heels of a shooting incident at the at Bawaleshie JHS polling station in the course of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by-election on Thursday, 31 January 2019.

The NDC accused the government of being behind the attack as some well-built men believe to be officers from the national security fired in the air and injured six persons in the process.

But Nana Addo condemned the violence that charaterised the by-election.

He said "the Police is committed to conducting a rapid inquiry into the matter, and I expect all persons who are found culpable, at the end of the process, to face the full rigours of the law."

"It is important also to state that the New Patriotic Party, the party from which my Government was born, would never dream of competing with any other political party in unleashing violence on the Ghanaian people. Our policy, as espoused by the founding father of our political tradition, is "to liberate the energies of the people for the growth of a property-owning democracy in this land, with right to life, freedom and justice as the principles to which the Government and laws of the land should be dedicated in order specifically to enrich life, property and liberty of each and every citizen", and that is what my Government is doing," he said in a Facebook post.

He also congratulated the NPP parliamentary candidate Lydia Seyram Alhassan on her emphatic victory in the by-election to represent the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.