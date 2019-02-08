Speaking on behalf of the Commission at a brief swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House on Friday, 8 February 2019, Justice Short said the Commission will be impartial in its work.

He said: "On behalf of the members of the Commission and the Executive Secretary, we’ll like to express our appreciation and gratitude to His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and to you [Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia] for giving us this opportunity to serve the nation.

"We consider this to be an extremely important assignment. I’ll also like to express my appreciation for the words of confidence you have expressed in us, particularly your statement that we have been selected because we are considered to be men and women of integrity. We'll like to assure all and sundry that we shall carry out mandate transparently, objectively and in a fair manner, and I will like to urge all and sundry to give us all the support that we’ll need so that we can find a credible and lasting solution to the phenomenon of electoral violence and vigilante groups".

The commission has Justice Emile Short as Chairman, with Professor Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu and Patrick K. Acheampong as members.

A former Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a private legal practitioner, Ernest Kofi Abotsi, is the Secretary to the commission.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia swearing-in the Committee lauded the composition of the commission saying that "I don’t know anyone who can really question the integrity of the commission."

He also assured them "that all the necessary arrangements and logistics shall be provided” to make their work smooth.

"I wish you the very best in the enquiry and the nation is grateful."