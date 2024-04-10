We’ll not contest in the Ejisu by-election – NDC

Isham Alhassan, the Ashanti Regional Organizer of the NDC, elaborated on the party’s rationale for declining involvement in the by-election, pointing out concerns about the wastage of resources.

He stated, “We don’t want to benefit from [John Kumah’s] death. Looking at the time frame, if the Electoral Commission does not conduct the election before May, any political party who contests this election is just causing financial loss to the party.”

Emphasizing the NDC’s dedication to securing victory for His Excellency John Mahama in the December elections, Alhassan affirmed that the party’s current focus lies in vigorous preparation for that crucial contest.

“I am speaking on authority that the NDC will not contest this by-election. We are winning the election for His Excellency John Mahama, so any preparation that we have is geared towards the December election, and that is our focus,” stated Alhassan.