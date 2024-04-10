ADVERTISEMENT
We’ll not contest in the Ejisu by-election – NDC

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership in the Ashanti Region has announced its decision to abstain from participating in the by-election for the Ejisu Constituency, scheduled for April 30, 2024.

NDC
NDC

The NDC has chosen to focus its efforts on the broader goal of the general elections, slated for December 7th, 2024 bearing any last minutes change of voting date by the electoral commission of Ghana.

Isham Alhassan, the Ashanti Regional Organizer of the NDC, elaborated on the party’s rationale for declining involvement in the by-election, pointing out concerns about the wastage of resources.

He stated, “We don’t want to benefit from [John Kumah’s] death. Looking at the time frame, if the Electoral Commission does not conduct the election before May, any political party who contests this election is just causing financial loss to the party.”

John Kumah
John Kumah Pulse Ghana
Emphasizing the NDC’s dedication to securing victory for His Excellency John Mahama in the December elections, Alhassan affirmed that the party’s current focus lies in vigorous preparation for that crucial contest.

“I am speaking on authority that the NDC will not contest this by-election. We are winning the election for His Excellency John Mahama, so any preparation that we have is geared towards the December election, and that is our focus,” stated Alhassan.

The parliamentary seat became vacant after the passing of John Ampontuah Kumah, a Member of Parliament from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), on March 7, 2024, following a brief illness.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

