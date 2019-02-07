According to the NDC scribe, the Committee set up is only a ploy to protect perpetrators of the violence.

He said he is confused about the procedure in setting up a commission to investigate the by-election violence.

He stated that the constitution indicates that a constitutional instrument is to be laid before Parliament before a commission is established adding that as far as he is concern nothing of that sort has been done.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, Asiedu Nketia noted: "I am surprised and even confused, because there is a procedure for the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry, which procedure has not been followed at all. This Commission of Inquiry has been flawed at birth, so I want to believe it is a smoked screen move which the president is using to protect its own appointees."

On Wednesday, February 6, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with the consent of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, set up a Commission of Enquiry to investigate the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency violence which occurred on January 31, 2019.

The four-member commission has Justice Emile Short as Chairman, with Professor Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu and Patrick K. Acheampong as members.

A former Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a private legal practitioner, Mr Ernest Kofi Abotsi, is the Secretary to the commission.