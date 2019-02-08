The Commission will be headed by the former boss of the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short and it comprises Prof. Henrietta Bonsu and Patrick K. Acheampong.

At the ceremony Friday, Dr. Bawumia lauded composition of the commission saying that “I don’t know anyone who can really question the integrity of the commission.”

He also assured them “that all the necessary arrangements and logistics shall be provided” to make their work smooth.

“I wish you the very best in the enquiry and the nation is grateful,” he said.

Justice Emile Short assured the Vice President of their outmost dedication to do a good work.

“We would like to urge all and sundry to give us the support we need to find a credible and lasting solution to the phenomenon of electoral violence and vigilante groups", he said.

Last week, armed men clothed in National Security apparel stormed the residence of the NDC candidate, Delali Kwesi Brempong and allegedly attacked supporters of the opposition.

Eyewitnesses say the men engaged in a shooting spree, injuring at least six persons.