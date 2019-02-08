He said the Commission, which will be headed by the former boss of the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short, will not help the country.

Speaking on Neat FM in Accra, Kofi Adams said: “They don’t come out with any meaning findings after their sitting. There are videos to arrest the offenders and prosecute them. We don’t need any commission of inquiry, government should arrest those in the video and prosecute them, simple!”

"This government is not serious with regards to the safety of Ghanaians,” he added.

Today, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia inaugurated the Commission in Accra.

The Committee is also made up of Prof. Henrietta Bonsu and Patrick K. Acheampong.

At the ceremony Friday, Dr. Bawumia lauded composition of the commission saying that “I don’t know anyone who can really question the integrity of the commission.”

He also assured them “that all the necessary arrangements and logistics shall be provided” to make their work smooth.

Last week, armed men clothed in National Security apparel stormed the residence of the NDC candidate, Delali Kwesi Brempong and allegedly attacked supporters of the opposition.