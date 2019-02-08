The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, had hinted that the Committee is illegal because it hasn't passed through the right processes.

However, in a news conference with the media, Oppong Nkrumah said: “So the proponents of the argument that the instrument for setting up of the commission should have been laid before Parliament for 21 days are grossly misinformed on the law and grossly misinformed on the fact because the law did not support that view".

He stated the Commission of Enquiry was not a constitutional instrument that required it to be laid before Parliament for 21 days prior to its establishment.

The Minister also added, "The executive instrument for the Commission of Enquiry was dated February 6, 2019 and issued by the command of President under the signature of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Committee which will be headed by former CHRAJ boss, Justice Emile Short, is expected to do a fact finding work on the unfortunate incident that happened at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency last week.

“Perhaps those who are making that argument are not privy to that fact and we need to help them to be privy to that fact so that they do not misinform the public,” Oppong Nkrumah added.