The vociferous law maker said he will floor his 'foe' easily in any combat.

Ken Agyapong and Muntaka nearly engaged in physical fight on the floor of Parliament over the controversial death of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an undercover journalist with Tiger Eye PI.

Agyapong said the Asawase MP cannot intimidate him in any way, stressing that he will defeat him "anywhere, and anytime" they are given the opportunity to display their dexterity in street fighting.

"I wanted to give him some flying kick. That’s it and he would have known if he is indeed a Zongo boy. I am old now but years back, I could fight for 30 minutes non-stop. I can’t do that now....What makes me dangerous is that I can strike him at two spots, and he will fall as if poleaxed," he said on Asempa FM.

The business mogul cum legislator also wondered why the NDC MP is always trying to intimidate him.

“I don’t know if I have coveted his wife, he should tell me. I don’t know if he's been informed that i once hankered after his lady…But I’m too tough. I am more Muslim than Muntaka…He is a small boy", he said.

…I don’t have his time but should he dare try me, his Zongo roots won’t help him. That one I can assure you. Go to Kumasi, go to every place I have resided at and ask about my prowess; he can’t intimidate me. But I’m still the nice guy…”, he added.

Muntaka reported Agyapong to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for exposing Ahmed Suale's picture on TV and calling for his lynching.