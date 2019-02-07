Hussein-Suale, who was instrumental in uncovering the rots in Ghana football through the documentary dubbed ‘Number 12’ was killed in cold blood by unidentified assassins at Madina weeks ago.

Several Ghanaian have urged the police to bring to book the people behind the death of the Ghanaian undercover journalist.

Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu told journalists in Kumasi the arrests were made following interviews with persons who witnessed the gruesome murder of the Tiger Eye PI investigator.

“The six suspects have been arrested, questioned, questioned and are currently on bail. In addition to that, three other persons that we believe may have information relating to that murder have been questioned and given statement form to give their statements to the police,” he said.

According to ACP Eklu, these three persons are, “Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, embattled former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi and investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.”

He and the Tiger Eye PI team, including Anas came under heavy personal attack from people against the work, including the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentarian for Assin Central in the Central Region.