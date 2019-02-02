At a press conference hurriedly organised around 10:00 pm on Friday, the National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo, said if the police fails to act, his side will mobilize to demand for justice for their comrade.

READ MORE: Video: Watch how Nana B slapped Sammy Gyamfi in a panel broadcast

He said: “We demand the immediate arrest of the violent thug, Henry Nana Boakye within 24 hours.

"If by Monday, the arrest has not been effected, we will consider this an abdication of the responsibility of the police administration.

"We will have no other option than to mobilize our members to demand justice for our comrade."

He also condemned the assault on Mr Gyamfi and said it was a demonstration of the "all die be die" mantra of the NPP.

“We condemn in no uncertain terms the assault on no mean a person than a national officer of our party. It is worth noting that this same thug of a Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye yesterday instructed bandits associated with the NPP to attack our Deputy National Youth Organizer, Eric Edem Agbana.

READ MORE: Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election: Gunshots at La Bawalashie polling station

“The NPP has demonstrated yet again the ‘All die be die’ mantra posited by their President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become their political philosophy. Indeed this is not an isolated case of gross violence displayed by the NPP under the Akufo-Addo led government,” George Opare Addo added.