According to reports, some men dressed in black and covered their faces fired the shot, causing undue panic among voters.

The macho men, numbering about 200, got furious when some voters started taking pictures of them and videoing them.

The macho men, according to reports destroyed polling station Basic One and carried the ballot boxes away.

Victus Avevor, an NDC polling agent said the macho men are members of the Invincible Forces of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"The people who did that are in the national security uniform but they are not security people," he said.

The vigilante group shot at sympathisers of the NDC who were readying to cast their ballots at the various polling stations.

About five persons were injured by the gunshots.

Earlier, the Police said they have beefed up security ahead of the by-election.

The Accra Regional police Command banned the movement of motorbikes in the Ayawaso West Wuogon during the by-election period.

The ban, according to the police, is to safeguard peace in the area and prevent the use of motorbike to commit crimes such as the snatching of ballot boxes.

Contesting the seat is the widow of the late MP Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, Lydia Seyram Alhassan (NPP), Kwasi Delali Brempong (NDC), William Dowokpor (PPP), and Clement Boadi of the LPG.