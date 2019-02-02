READ MORE: Ayawaso by-election: Nana Addo praises EC for conducting free and fair polls

The slap followed a heated argument among representatives of the ruling New Patriotic Party and the NDC on the station over the violence in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-Election on Thursday.

The NPP was represented in the studio by Nana B, National Youth Organiser of the NPP and Collins Owusu Amankwa, MP for Manhyia North, Ashanti Region.

Sammy Gyamfi in the video is heard calling the NPP panelists stupid and using the F word, provoking them which resulted in Nana B slapping him.

The political atmosphere has been charged following the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The NPP and NDC have been issuing threats of violence head of the 2020 polls.

