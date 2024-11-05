Celebrating a decade of Pulse Ghana: a journey of innovation and influence

The 2015 launch was a high-profile affair attended by Ghana’s top personalities, fans, and media icons. Hosted by actress and TV personality Peace Hyde, the event featured live performances, a comedic set by Ghanaian satirist DKB, and a grand musical finale by Nigerian Afro-pop star Yemi Alade. Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was celebrated with a surprise birthday cake and a donation from Pulse Ghana, making it a memorable night that also marked the start of the 'Pulse VIP Nights' series. These monthly events continue to bring together celebrities and fans in an exclusive party atmosphere.

Achievements And Growth

Over the past decade, Pulse Ghana has evolved into a comprehensive 360 marketing agency, partnering with brands across industries to deliver impactful campaigns. Among its many successful projects, the 'Mekakrawa' campaign—a collaboration with Prudential Life Insurance—redefined how insurance brands engage with consumers. This innovative campaign earned Pulse Ghana five awards at the prestigious Pitcher Awards this year, cementing its place as a leader in media innovation.

Pulse Ghana’s success in blending creativity with media strategy has been widely recognised. The 'Mekakrawa' campaign won accolades for its effective use of influencers and brand ambassadors, multimedia platforms, and impactful comedic elements. With five awards, including Silver for ‘Use of Influencers and Brand Ambassadors’ and ‘Use of Media’, and Bronze for ‘Excellence in Media Execution’, 'Entertainment: Comic Skits', and ‘Excellence in Media Planning’, Pulse Ghana’s work continues to set new standards in media and digital engagement.

Pulse Influencer Awards: Spotlighting Ghana’s Digital Stars

The Pulse Influencer Awards (PIA) has become a defining event in Ghana’s digital scene, celebrating influencers in beauty, technology, lifestyle, and more. Now in its fourth edition, PIA continues to recognise the nation’s most creative and engaging digital personalities. Held simultaneously across all Pulse markets, the awards spotlight the most influential voices shaping Ghana’s digital landscape.

Pulse Ghana’s Impressive Following

With an ever-expanding reach, Pulse Ghana has become the leading digital platform in Ghana. Here are some key figures illustrating Pulse Ghana’s social media influence:

Facebook: 4 million followers

4 million followers Twitter: 2 million followers

2 million followers Instagram: 2.3 million followers

2.3 million followers TikTok: 1.8 million followers

1.8 million followers WhatsApp: 800,000+ subscribers

Across its platforms, Pulse Ghana reaches a monthly audience of 19 million, ranking as the second most-followed media house on Facebook in Ghana and the most-followed on TikTok. With the highest video views across all social media platforms among Ghanaian digital media houses, its influence is unmatched:

8.2 billion total impressions

total impressions 4.2 billion video views

video views 148 million website page views

website page views 934 million total engagements

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana’s Diverse Services

Pulse Ghana offers a wide array of marketing services, from digital marketing and social media management to PR strategy, app development, and influencer marketing. With dedicated teams for account management, content creation, paid marketing, and video production, Pulse Ghana provides a comprehensive, one-stop solution for brands looking to connect with Ghanaian audiences.

Looking Forward

As Pulse Ghana celebrates its milestone decade, it continues to innovate and lead Ghana’s digital evolution. With forward-thinking strategies, creative campaigns, and a commitment to community engagement, Pulse Ghana is poised to shape the future of media in Ghana and beyond.