The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Fred Adu Anim, said the inmates who have tested positive have been isolated.

Ghana, as of May 8, has recorded over 4,000 COVID-19 cases with 323 recoveries and 18 deaths.

DCOP Fred Adu Anim said even though he can’t give an exact number of infected inmates they have put measures in place to curb the spread.

“Some of the inmates have already contracted the disease so we have separated them from the fresh suspects who would come into our custody. I can’t mention the number off-head but they have been taken to isolation centres.”

“If you listened to the news carefully, you will hear that two Nigeriens who were in our custody have been discharged having tested negative. I cannot talk about the others,” he added.

In recent times, Ghana’s prison has been said to be overcrowded.

There have been complaints that the inmates may be unable to practice the safety protocols to prevent the disease such as practicing social distancing, maintaining good personal hygiene, and washing hands frequently.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service Superintendent Courage Atsem Accra-based Citi FM that the Service has suspended all contact visits to help reduce the spread of the disease.

“Social distancing can only be practiced within the day. Where they are open and they are able to move about but at night where they are supposed to sleep, their cells are usually congested and that is why our concern is to ensure that we do not record any case,” he said.

It is for reasons such as this that the Prisons Service is calling for the swift passage of the Non-Custodial Sentencing Bill to help decongest Ghana’s prisons as COVID-19 is still spreading.

Ghana has so far recorded 4,263 cases with 22 deaths and 378 recoveries.