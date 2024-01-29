Chairman Wontumi has been on the wanted list of the Asante Kingdom.
Chairman Wontumi arrives at Manhyia Palace for grilling by chiefs (Video)
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi who is at the centre of an alleged derogatory comments about Asanteman, has finally gone to the Manhyia Palace.
Recommended articles
He was earlier summoned for allegedly challenging the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The Council asked the leadership of the NPP to ensure Wontumi appears before it to answer questions on comments he reportedly made during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in Manhyia South.
The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and the party's National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, led some regional party officers to the Manhyia Palace over the issue.
Led by Justin Frimpong Kodua during a meeting on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace, Nana Kofi Owusu, the Chief Linguist of Otumfuo, instructed the NPP to present Chairman Wontumi before the Asanteman Council within a week.
Kodua told the chiefs that Wontumi was indisposed "Nananom, we could not come with Chairman Wontumi because he has not been well."
He appealed for mercy, expressing his inability to provide the requested medical documentation.
A video shared by GHOneTV on X showed Chairman Wontumi appearing before members of the Kumasi Traditional Council at a crucial meeting who are yet to decide his fate.
Wontumi arrived at the palace wogether with the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, National Chairman Stephen Ntim, and Justin Koduah Frimpong, among others.
Watch the video below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh