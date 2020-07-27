He renowned man of God said he will continue to speak his mind on national matters until things change for the better.

The founder of Perez Chapel International has taken aim at politicians on both divides in recent weeks.

His utterances have, however, drawn the ire of supporters of the political parties that he criticised.



Preaching during a virtual sermon on Sunday, 26 July 2020, Bishop Agyinasare said he is unfazed by threats and insults.

“Some of my loved ones said: ‘These politicians and their supporters, hmmm; they are dangerous ohhh! they can do something against you’,” he said.

“My amazement is whether it has come to the place in democratic Ghana, where I speak and people who are not happy (basically they disagree with me) and instead of they saying they disagree with me and stating their side, some of them issue threats, some insult me and people are saying: ‘Charles, you must be afraid, beef up your security and don’t sleep at home’”.

“Is there not a cause to tell our politicians to stop teaching our populace that it is OK to insult our opponents, including elders instead of addressing issues?” he added.

The preacher further debunked the assertion that he speaks for a particular political party, insisting he is an ambassador of heaven.

“If I were an NPP spokesman, then NDC people would say they may do something against me. If I were an NDC spokesperson, then NPP people would want to do something against me,” Agyinasare noted.

“However, I am an ambassador of heaven with the authority of heaven behind me. That is the only reason why I could go to Pakistan, a 94% Muslim country to hold gospel campaigns at a time they were burning churches. That is why I sponsored my first gospel campaign in a Hindu stronghold, Chengham in Tamil Nadu state in 1993.”