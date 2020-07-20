He said the clergy has become so quiet in recent times over developments in the country.

The Perez Chapel founder said the silence of men of God on political activities does not help in nation building.

According to the bishop, the clergy who are supposed to hold politicians accountable by using their pulpits to drum the wrongdoings because these politicians go to church and mosques, have turned a blind eye.

"So are our clergymen. Our clergy who should be saying it on the rooftop because many of these politicians go to our churches or the mosques. But the clergy, we have become dumb dogs. We are acting as if we don't see what is happening," he said in his sermon on Sunday titled 'Get Rid of Envy'.

He reiterated that pastors who come out boldly to speak against these wrongdoings of the politicians are tagged as 'talkative'.

“And if you are a Pastor and you are talking, they say you are talking too much. Instead of teaching our electorate who are made up of our Church members and made up of the people who go to the Mosque, to hold our government accountable, we are competing in our visions about who will win and who will die.”