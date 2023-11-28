Lovely homes built for Akosombo Dam spillage victims emerge [photos]

The parliamentarian conveyed that Construction Ambassadors, a subsidiary of the aforementioned conglomerate, is diligently working on the construction of houses that will soon be available for occupancy. These residences aim to provide a more suitable and dignified living environment for constituents who have been residing in overcrowded classrooms since the onset of the disaster in September.

Expressing his optimism, Ablakwa articulated, “Some 300 VRA-induced flood victims putting up in congested classrooms can now have their dignity restored as they prepare to move into decent modern accommodation.”

Furthermore, Ablakwa hinted at the commencement of another phase of the housing project, emphasizing the commitment to providing homes without any rental charges for those displaced.

“We shall start work on our second alternative housing project very shortly. Remember that no one will be asked to pay rent for these houses,” he announced. “We are eternally grateful to Construction Ambassadors — a subsidiary of the First Sky Group, our chiefs for donating free land, and members of my Alternative Housing Committee for making this possible.”