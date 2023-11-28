ADVERTISEMENT
Lovely homes built for Akosombo Dam spillage victims emerge [photos]

Andreas Kamasah

Heartwarming photographs capturing the progress of a noteworthy housing initiative for the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage have been unveiled by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The initiative, named the "Safe Alternative Housing Project," is being executed by First Sky Group, a distinguished Ghanaian conglomerate.

The parliamentarian conveyed that Construction Ambassadors, a subsidiary of the aforementioned conglomerate, is diligently working on the construction of houses that will soon be available for occupancy. These residences aim to provide a more suitable and dignified living environment for constituents who have been residing in overcrowded classrooms since the onset of the disaster in September.

Expressing his optimism, Ablakwa articulated, “Some 300 VRA-induced flood victims putting up in congested classrooms can now have their dignity restored as they prepare to move into decent modern accommodation.”

Furthermore, Ablakwa hinted at the commencement of another phase of the housing project, emphasizing the commitment to providing homes without any rental charges for those displaced.

“We shall start work on our second alternative housing project very shortly. Remember that no one will be asked to pay rent for these houses,” he announced. “We are eternally grateful to Construction Ambassadors — a subsidiary of the First Sky Group, our chiefs for donating free land, and members of my Alternative Housing Committee for making this possible.”

The Akosombo Dam spillage, orchestrated by the Volta River Authority (VRA) to prevent overtopping of the dam's banks and potential catastrophic disasters, resulted in the destruction of livelihoods and homes. Fish farms and crops were washed away, and the education of students and pupils was disrupted. The proactive response through the Safe Alternative Housing Project aims to address the pressing housing needs of the displaced individuals.

