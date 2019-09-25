The Asante King travelled to the United States of America for several official duties where he gave a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

His speech on Culture of Peace has since raised a host of controversies among the two largest political parties in Ghana.

On Otumfuo’s return to Ghana from the US, the Asantehene was mobbed on his way from the Kumasi Airport with everyone wanting to catch a glimpse of the king.

The cameras caught Nana’s luxurious car amidst the drumming and dancing that welcomed the overlord of the Asante kingdom.

Check out photos of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s Rolls Royce Phantom estimated to be priced in the region of $227,030 to $331,034.

Check out Otumfuo's GHc 1.2m Rolls Royce Phantom

