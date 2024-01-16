ADVERTISEMENT
Cheddar reveals how he made his first one million pounds sterling at 21 from selling scrap

Emmanuel Tornyi

Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, shared the story of how he earned his first million pounds at 21, attributing it to ventures in telecommunications and selling scrap in the UK.

Nana Kwame Bediako
Nana Kwame Bediako

He later invested $20,000 from this earnings to establish a nightclub in Ghana, which eventually brought in $75,000 after its sale in 2002.

Cheddar, in an interview on Citi TV, expressed his commitment to providing youth with opportunities in decision-making if elected in the 2024 polls, emphasizing the lack of such opportunities for the past four decades.

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar
Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar Pulse Ghana

"The first money I made in England altogether was a million pounds and I was 21. I was working for myself, my company was GT, Global Telecommunications and Utilities, I was selling scrap. I had my own office and I had two employees.

"I started investments at a very young age and what happens when you make investments is that the money goes away and it feels like you are broke again so it makes you hungry," he explained.



Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

