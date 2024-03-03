ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Chef failatu GWR cook-a-thon attempt disqualified

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Chef Failatu's journey of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous cooking marathon has turned to disappointment as her attempt was ultimately disqualified, leaving both the chef and her supporters stunned.

Chef Failatu Cook-a-thon
Chef Failatu Cook-a-thon

Chef Failatu dived into a marathon of culinary creations, showcasing his expertise across a diverse range of cuisines and dishes from intricate desserts to savory delights, he spared no effort in demonstrating his culinary prowess, captivating audiences with his creativity and skill.

Recommended articles

Chef Failatu's resilience and stamina were put to the test despite facing exhaustion and fatigue, she remained steadfast in her determination to break the record, fueled by her passion for cooking and the support of his team and well-wishers.

The announcement came as a devastating blow to Chef Failatu and her supporters, who had invested countless hours and resources into the endeavor.

Nevertheless, the GWR team acknowledged her efforts and encouraged future record proposals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We commend you for your tremendous efforts with this record attempt. We hope you can still be very proud of what you have achieved," stated the GWR management.

While the disqualification may have cast a shadow of disappointment, Chef Failatu remains undeterred in her passion for cooking and her pursuit of excellence.

Chef Faila GWR attempt disqualified
Chef Faila GWR attempt disqualified Pulse Ghana
Chef Faila GWR
Chef Faila GWR Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong

I do not incline to be Bawumia's running mate - Ken Agyapong

CDD urges parliament to reject anti-LGBTQI Bill: 'It threatens the foundation of our democracy'

CDD urges parliament to reject anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: 'It threatens our democracy'

Cassiel Ato Forson

The state of our nation is hopeless — Ato Forson reacts to Nana Addo's 2024 SONA

Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

I don't like the Ghana I'm leaving behind - Nunoo-Mensah cries about economic hardship