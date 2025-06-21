Ghanaian woman in Tel Aviv cries as Israel-Iran war intensifies: 'It's not easy for us'

A terrifying video filmed in Tel Aviv has gone viral, revealing the panic and danger experienced by civilians as the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies. In the footage, a Ghanaian woman, visibly shaken, speaks from inside a lift while heading to a bomb shelter.

“I’m in the lift going to the bomb shelter because if you stay in your room, you will die. Everybody should be careful,” she said in a distressed tone.

“Don’t try to go and record when the bombing starts, it is scary,” she added, warning others not to risk their lives attempting to film airstrikes.

Her emotional testimony has struck a global nerve, highlighting the brutal reality on the ground in Tel Aviv and other parts of the Middle East, where renewed hostilities between Israel and Iran have resulted in mounting civilian casualties and the destruction of vital infrastructure.

A War Expands

The current wave of violence began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched an unprecedented assault on Israel from Gaza. The assault left hundreds of Israelis dead and dozens taken hostage. In response, Israel launched a full-scale military campaign aimed at dismantling Hamas and rescuing the captives.

What was initially a conflict between Israel and Hamas has since expanded dramatically. Tensions boiled over on June 13, 2025, when Israel carried out a powerful and coordinated strike on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure in what it named "Operation Rising Lion." Iran quickly retaliated with ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem, and Beersheba. The tit-for-tat attacks have escalated into open warfare between the two regional powers, threatening to draw in other nations and widen the conflict.

International Reactions and Diplomatic Pressure

The international community has responded with concern. Global powers including the United States, the European Union, and China have called for an immediate ceasefire and urged both countries to return to diplomatic engagement. So far, the United States has not directly entered the conflict but is monitoring the situation closely. President Trump has stated that a decision on military involvement could be made within weeks. Meanwhile, the United Nations and G7 leaders have called for restraint, warning that the escalation could plunge the wider Middle East into a catastrophic war.

Human rights organisations have condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure and medical facilities, describing them as potential war crimes. UN nuclear watchdogs have also warned of “catastrophic consequences” if strikes on nuclear facilities continue.

War at a Crossroads

As of Friday, June 20, 2025, the situation remains highly volatile. The conflict between Israel and Iran continues to intensify, and the toll on human life and infrastructure is rising rapidly. Civilians, including foreign nationals like the Ghanaian woman in the viral video, are bearing the brunt of the violence.