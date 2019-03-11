Mrs Osei-Opare disclosed that the refurbishment of the press centre was part of the government’s rehabilitation agenda to help the ministry function effectively.

“The Ministry continues to play a key role in communicating the government’s policies and programmes to the people of Ghana. That is why the government sees the need to provide the requisite logistics and resources to deliver the mandate that has been given to the Ministry of Information,” she said.

In his address, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the refurbished centre will provide a more comfortable working environment for government actors and the media.

“When it comes to building a relationship of working together in pursuance of a common agenda, and that agenda being building a nation great and strong, we believe it is important to have a comfortable space within which we engage the media on regular basis. This is the standard worldwide,” he said.