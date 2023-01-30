They were arrested by a joint task force of Police and officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
China and Sneda mall managers arrested for not paying tax
The Managers of the Spintex road branch of China Mall and Sneda Mall on the Spintex road have been arrested over non-payment of taxes.
It is not known how much tax the company owes the GRA but reports stated that the manager of China Mall was picked up Monday, January 30, 2023, by a task force from the revenue authority.
In October 2022, the GRA closed some branches of the China Mall shopping mall for non-compliance with the e-invoicing system for Value Added Tax (VAT).
The GRA rolled out the e-invoicing system for VAT collectors from October 1, 2022, to 600 large taxpayers that generate more than 90 percent of VAT revenue.
Unlike the manual system, the e-invoicing system allows the GRA to monitor live transactions in companies where it has been deployed, thereby making it impossible for taxpayers to either under-invoice or avoid the payment of VAT.
