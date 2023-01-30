China and Sneda mall managers arrested for not paying tax

It is not known how much tax the company owes the GRA but reports stated that the manager of China Mall was picked up Monday, January 30, 2023, by a task force from the revenue authority.

Pulse Ghana

In October 2022, the GRA closed some branches of the China Mall shopping mall for non-compliance with the e-invoicing system for Value Added Tax (VAT).

The GRA rolled out the e-invoicing system for VAT collectors from October 1, 2022, to 600 large taxpayers that generate more than 90 percent of VAT revenue.