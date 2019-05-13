Huang, 43, was apprehended while transporting trucks of rosewood lumbers through Tamale in the Northern region.

The Chinese national was subsequently charged with possessing banned forestry products, but was later granted police inquiry bail.

However, last week the Northern Regional Police announced that the suspect has gone missing.

The Police said the suspect was supposed to report at the police station after her release, but has refused to show up for days.

The latest development is that the suspect is currently in Accra planning to fly back to China.

Starr News reports that CID officers disclosed that the suspect has been trying to contact officials at the Chinese embassy in Accra to seek assistance for her planned escape.

“We got information about her movement. She had correspondence with someone around Tumu and Bolga… then she left the region entirely,” a CID officer in Tamale is quoted as saying, on condition of anonymity.

“We monitored her movement and I can tell you with confidence that the woman is in Accra. We’ve observed her increasing activity at the China embassy. We don’t know yet what’s going on and do not want to speculate but we suspect she is trying to get some help in order to get out.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Police has filed an application before the Tamale High Court to declare the suspect wanted.