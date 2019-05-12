The CID boss walked away from her April comment that her outfit has located the three missing girls, who were kidnapped separately last year in the oil city.

"It's taken us over three months to even identify where the ladies are, and what we don't want to do is do anything that will jeopardise the safety of that. So we are working very hard. Al the stakeholders are supposed to be on board are on board and hopefully, the girls will be brought back safe and sound", COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said at the time.

However, speaking yesterday on The Big Story on Atinka TV Saturday, she said her comments on the location of the missing girls where misunderstood.

She also declined to answer if indeed the police know the whereabouts of the girls.

“I cannot disclose much but we are working on it. I made those comments because I wanted to assure people that we were working hard and we had made progress. But people misunderstood me however I cannot give any timelines saying we will find them today or tomorrow,” she said.

The missing girls are 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen on 21 December 2018; 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on 17 August 2018; and 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson, last seen on 4 December 2018.

The man suspected to be behind the kidnappings, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills, who broke cell and escaped from the custody of the Takoradi Metropolitan Police Command on 30 December 2018, was re-arrested by the police.

Udoetuk-Wills was recaptured in the wee hours of Friday, 4 January 2019, by three policemen in an abandoned building in the bush at Kansawurodu, near Takoradi.

The families of the three kidnapped girls in December threatened to sue the Ghana Police Service over the delay in finding the victims and also picket the Jubilee House.