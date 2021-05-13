RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah broke GJA code of ethics – Affail Monney

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Affail Monney, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has said the journalist with Citi FM/Citi TV, Caleb Kudah who was arrested by police officers on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for allegedly filming at the premises of the National Security Ministry was in breach of the Association's code of ethics.

Caleb Kudah
Caleb Kudah Pulse Ghana

According to him, Caleb Kudah breached Article 13 of the GJA constitution.

Recommended articles

"Caleb erred as far as our ethics is concerned. He clearly breached the ethics relative to Article 13 of our own code of ethics which specifies journalists should take pictures through fair, straight forward and honest means unless tampered with by national interest.

"His interest here is not so clear. From the face of it, we believe he erred," he said on Accra-based Joy FM.

He explained that Kudah flouted the law of the land which bans video coverage of security installations.

He said the violation of Article 126 by the journalist may have triggered the use of excessive force during their arrest.

Affail Monney
Affail Monney Pulse Ghana

He noted: "Caleb shouldn’t have filmed without permission and Caleb should have realized that place is a security zone and in every security zone, the security laws apply. It is a no-go area as far as photography is concerned and his violation of regulation might have triggered the overreaction from the security operatives."

Kudah was released after more than an hour of interrogation.

According to the management of the station, about seven heavily armed police officers stormed the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV in an attempt to arrest, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, another broadcast journalist, whom they claimed had received files from Caleb Kudah.

The management of Citi FM/Citi TV is said to have intervened and followed the officers together with Zoe to the Ministry of National Security for interrogation after which she was discharged.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here's why Angel Fm's Captain Smart has been suspended

Captain Smart carrying a bag of cement

Korle Bu doctor allegedly poisons colleague's water with HIV blood

Korle Bu Teaching hospital

Mahama is even responsible for the delay in Jesus' 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Mahama is responsible for the delay in Jesus’ 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong