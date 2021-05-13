Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah broke GJA code of ethics – Affail Monney

"Caleb erred as far as our ethics is concerned. He clearly breached the ethics relative to Article 13 of our own code of ethics which specifies journalists should take pictures through fair, straight forward and honest means unless tampered with by national interest.

"His interest here is not so clear. From the face of it, we believe he erred," he said on Accra-based Joy FM.

He explained that Kudah flouted the law of the land which bans video coverage of security installations.

He said the violation of Article 126 by the journalist may have triggered the use of excessive force during their arrest.

He noted: "Caleb shouldn’t have filmed without permission and Caleb should have realized that place is a security zone and in every security zone, the security laws apply. It is a no-go area as far as photography is concerned and his violation of regulation might have triggered the overreaction from the security operatives."

Kudah was released after more than an hour of interrogation.

According to the management of the station, about seven heavily armed police officers stormed the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV in an attempt to arrest, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, another broadcast journalist, whom they claimed had received files from Caleb Kudah.