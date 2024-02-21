ADVERTISEMENT
Clash between 2 SHSs leaves 1 person dead, 5 injured

Andreas Kamasah

A clash between students of Nsutam Senior High Technical School and Osino Presby Senior High Technical School has resulted in the tragic death of one individual and left five others injured, sparking tension between the communities of Nsuapemso and Osino.

The altercation reportedly began following an interschool game, escalating from a confrontation between two prefects into a violent clash. According to reports by UTV's Michael Akrofi, a day student of Nsutam Senior High Technical School residing in Nsuapemso was attacked by Osino students while running an errand in his school uniform in the Osino community. The attackers assaulted him, seized his money and a mobile phone, and left him severely injured.

Upon returning home, the victim narrated his ordeal to his family, prompting them to accompany him back to the scene. However, upon arrival, they were met with further aggression from Osino residents, resulting in the burning of their vehicle.

Subsequently, the victims sought assistance from the police and while returning from lodging their complaint, they were once again attacked by Osino residents amid pelting of stones.

Later, another man returning from work was fatally assaulted by the Osino residents simply because he was a resident of Nsuapemso. They unleashed metals, and sticks on him on the Accra-Kumasi highway, killing him in the presence of road users and causing traffic flow to come to a standstill.

The incident has heightened tensions between Nsuapemso and Osino, with the former threatening reprisal attacks in response to the killing of one of their own. In response, police officers have been deployed to the area to maintain law and order, with reinforcements called in due to the intensity of the situation.

As authorities work to defuse the escalating tensions and investigate the circumstances surrounding the clashes, the community remains on edge, with hopes for a swift resolution to prevent further violence and loss of life.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

