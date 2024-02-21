Clash between 2 SHSs leaves 1 person dead, 5 injured

Upon returning home, the victim narrated his ordeal to his family, prompting them to accompany him back to the scene. However, upon arrival, they were met with further aggression from Osino residents, resulting in the burning of their vehicle.

Subsequently, the victims sought assistance from the police and while returning from lodging their complaint, they were once again attacked by Osino residents amid pelting of stones.

Later, another man returning from work was fatally assaulted by the Osino residents simply because he was a resident of Nsuapemso. They unleashed metals, and sticks on him on the Accra-Kumasi highway, killing him in the presence of road users and causing traffic flow to come to a standstill.

The incident has heightened tensions between Nsuapemso and Osino, with the former threatening reprisal attacks in response to the killing of one of their own. In response, police officers have been deployed to the area to maintain law and order, with reinforcements called in due to the intensity of the situation.