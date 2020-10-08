Many may refer to the battle as a clash of the titans.

Two-time champions Opoku Ware SHS has beaten all odds and broken barriers on their path to the finale stage of the competition and is determined to make it a 3-time win in their school's NSMQ history.

NSMQ

Five-time champions of the NSMQ, Presbyterian Boys SHS are in the final race for their 6th trophy and cannot afford to lose this golden opportunity whiles Adisadel College is poised to be crowned champion of the coveted crown for the second time of the NSMQ.