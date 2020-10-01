COA Mixture receives market authorization from FDA

The COA Mixture, previously known as COA FS, used to be a food supplement but has now been up enhanced and registered as a herbal medicine for general well-being, albeit with the same ingredients.

The COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited, producers of the new COA Mixture, received market authorization from the FDA on September 10, 2020.

It will be recalled that in April, the FDA asked the company to recall its COA FS products, saying some of the products on the market were contaminated.

The products were subsequently recalled, while the company collaborated with the FDA to put corrective measures in place to prevent future occurrences of contamination.

Speaking at the launch of the new COA Mixture, CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited, Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, said the company’s sole aim is to “address issues confronting peace globally.”

“This preventive measures and upliftment of COA has cost us not less than GHC 10,000, 000 .00 and executed within a span of four months,” he said.

“On the 10th of September, 2020, the FDA gave us Market Authorization to market COA FS as COA Mixture since it is no more registered as a food supplement but A HERBAL MEDICINE FOR GENERAL WELL BEING. (But the same ingredients).

“I am profound to announce that this launching wouldn’t have been successful without the FDA, who has consistently been with us throughout the restructuring of the factory to get it to the best standards and to produce a good quality product; COA Mixture,” he added.

Among those present at the launch of the product were the President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Presidential Advisor on Trade and Investment, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I; Chairman of the NPP, Freddy Blay; and Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, Daasebre Kweku Ewusi VII.

Also, in attendance were the Central Regional Manager of the FDA, John Odai Tettey and the Deputy Central Regional Minister, Thomas Adjei Baafoe.

Prof. Ato Duncan further listed some of the preventive measures put in place in the production of the COA Mixture, as follows:

1. Formation of a new company, COA RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED, to see further research and manufacturing of COA products

2. Building new structures to facelift the old factory to international standards

3. Purchasing and installing new automated equipment to reduce human contact and also improve quality

4. Installation of security structures to prevent possible contamination.

5. Employment of technical and non-technical staff to improve quality.

6. Training of staff by the FDA on Good Manufacturing Practices.