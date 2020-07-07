This is due to a number of COVID-19 infections of some staff members.

In a statement to the media, COCOBOD said it will close down the offices for fumigation from Wednesday to Friday.

“All necessary arrangements have been made for the affected staff to receive the necessary medical attention and contact tracing is currently ongoing to enforce quarantine and isolation measures,” the statement added.

The COCOBOD has thus urged all individuals and companies with urgent business to contact its online portal.

Read the statement below