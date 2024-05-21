COCOBOD ends scholarship scheme over Free SHS

Peter Mac Manu, Chairman of the Board, emphasized the importance of adapting to the evolving educational landscape, particularly with the transformative Free SHS program introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration.

He said "With the advent of the Free SHS by the Akufo-Addo administration, it’s time for us to adapt and evolve. The COCOBOD Scholarship Scheme, while a notable and valuable programme, has naturally lost its core purpose."

For many years, the COCOBOD Scholarship Scheme played a crucial role in supporting students from cocoa-farming communities and aiding their educational advancement.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in recognition of the new educational priorities brought by the Free SHS initiative, the board has decided to discontinue the scholarship program and establish the Cocoa Board Education Trust.

This new trust will focus on creating model basic schools in cocoa-producing regions, addressing critical infrastructure gaps, and enhancing educational opportunities for local children.

Peter Mac Manu reaffirmed the board's commitment to the welfare of cocoa farmers and their families through the establishment of the Cocoa Board Education Trust.

The primary goal of this trust is to direct efforts and resources toward developing essential primary school infrastructure in underserved cocoa-growing areas, reflecting COCOBOD's dedication to fostering sustainable progress and educational access within these communities.

The transition from the scholarship scheme to the Education Trust highlights COCOBOD's strategic vision to align its educational investments with emerging needs and opportunities, ensuring a lasting positive impact on cocoa-growing regions and future generations.