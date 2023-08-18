The cars procured by the NPP government to support the youth in the country remain parked and are currently in a devastating state due to rusting.
CODA mini cars to replace Okada left to rot
The dream of motor riders, or okada riders as they are most popularly known who thought of having a sigh of relief with the introduction of a new initiative to replace their bikes with small and efficient cars may not come true.
The launch of the CODA Drive, an initiative by the Coastal Development Authority to replace motorbikes with cost-effective cars while keeping the riders safe on the roads currently has 200 cars available to be distributed.
The first batch of beneficiaries will pay GH¢25,000 for the cars and expected to pay up to GH¢41 only each day to offset the cost.
A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prince Henry, has said the government rushed and spent GH¢85 million on the mini-cars but left them to rot away.
He said the cars are rusting.
Prior to the 2020 general elections, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed that the NPP government will never legalize Okada in the country.
He said the decision is a very difficult one to take but it is in the best interest of Ghana.
Dr. Bawumia said the okada business is too risky and the government is looking to create a credit society that can help the owners purchase cars.
Speaking at the joint launch of a strategic collaboration of Volkswagon & Blackivy to launch Volkswagon's newly assembled cars in Ghana, Dr. Bawumia stated that the NPP government will stick to its decision to provide a better alternative for the Okada riders.
