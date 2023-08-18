CODA mini cars to replace Okada left to rot

The launch of the CODA Drive, an initiative by the Coastal Development Authority to replace motorbikes with cost-effective cars while keeping the riders safe on the roads currently has 200 cars available to be distributed.

The first batch of beneficiaries will pay GH¢25,000 for the cars and expected to pay up to GH¢41 only each day to offset the cost.

A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prince Henry, has said the government rushed and spent GH¢85 million on the mini-cars but left them to rot away.

He said the cars are rusting.

Prior to the 2020 general elections, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed that the NPP government will never legalize Okada in the country.

He said the decision is a very difficult one to take but it is in the best interest of Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia said the okada business is too risky and the government is looking to create a credit society that can help the owners purchase cars.