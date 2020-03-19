According to the GHS, these new confirmed cases are coming from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

In an update on their website, the Health Service said the 2 cases are also imported cases from other countries.

The GHS earlier today confirmed 2 cases to add to the already cases of 7 confirmed yesterday by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

"The first is a 59-year-old Ghanaian woman, resident in the United Kingdom who recently returned to Ghana and currently living in Kumasi, reported to a private hospital with the history of fever (temp of 39.1 ℃ ), general malaise, cough and runny nose. Her condition was suspected to be COVID-19. Sample was subsequently collected and sent to KCCR and the report was received this early morning as positive for COVID-19."

"The second case is a 61-year-old Lebanese male trader and resident in Kumasi. He felt unwell and reported to a health facility with fever (temp 39.4 ℃ ), and cough. The sample tested positive for COVID-19."

"Both case patients are being managed in isolation and responding to treatment."

"So far the confirmed cases in Ghana are from Turkey, Norway, Germany, France, United States of America, United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE)."

"With regards to contact tracing, a total of 399 contacts have been identified and are being followed up. Nineteen (19) of the contacts developed some forms of symptoms and samples were taken for laboratory testing."