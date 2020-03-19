The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced this morning that Ghana has recorded two new cases which pushes the number of cases in the country to 9.

In a statement by the GHS, it said it received a report from the Noguchi Memorial Institute on the test results of the two new cases yesterday.

"Both are imported cases. One is a 56-year-old man, a Ghanaian who travelled back to Accra from a trip to UK about a week ago. The other is a 33-year-old Ghanaian, who returned to Accra from a conference in UAE. Both cases are receiving treatment in isolation", the statement said.

Coronavirus: One of the confirmed cases is a Ghanaian – Oppong Nkrumah

"On contact tracing, a total of 399 contacts have been identified and are being followed up. Nineteen (19) of the contacts developed some forms of symptoms and samples have taken for laboratory testing."

"We have received results for 15 of them which are all negative for COVID-19 and we are awaiting results for four (4) of them."